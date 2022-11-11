Stafford (concussion) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, with coach Sean McVay noting Friday that the quarterback is "making good progress", Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Stafford entered concussion protocol Tuesday and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. He'll now take the field Friday and hope to be cleared by an independent neurologist over the weekend before the Rams and Cardinals kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.