Stafford completed 18 of 25 passes for 249 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

Neither offense could get much going, and when the Rams did get close to the end zone they relied on their ground game to punch in the ball. Stafford had thrown at least one TD in 23 straight games to begin his tenure in Los Angeles, including last year's playoff run to a Super Bowl title, and he'll look to begin a new streak in Week 4 on the road against the 49ers.