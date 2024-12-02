Stafford completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns while taking four carries for three yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Stafford orchestrated a pair of fourth-quarter drives that resulted in touchdown passes to Demarcus Robinson (hand) and Puka Nacua, helping lift the Rams back to a .500 record on the season. The 36-year-old Stafford attempted his second fewest passing attempts of the campaign, but he still helped fantasy managers with his fifth multi-score game over his last six appearances. Stafford and the Rams will prepare to host the Bills in Week 14 when the cross-conference squads meet next Sunday.