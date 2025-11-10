Stafford completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 280 yards and four touchdowns while taking three kneel downs in Sunday's 42-26 win over San Francisco.

Stafford's second touchdown strike was the 400th touchdown pass of his decorated career, becoming just the ninth quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark. The 37-year-old kept making history by becoming the first signal-caller to record at least four touchdown passes with no interceptions over three consecutive contests. Stafford's 25 touchdown passes represent his highest mark since the 41 he threw in the regular season the year the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. The 2009 first-overall pick is playing some of the best ball of his career heading into a crucial home tilt against the 7-2 Seahawks next Sunday.