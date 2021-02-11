Stafford's injuries in 2020 included a partially torn UCL in his right thumb, a torn UCL in his left elbow, torn rib cartilage, an ankle sprain and a left knee injury, Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stafford was removed after one series in the Lions' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he otherwise played at least 80 percent of offensive snaps in each of Detroit's games in 2020, continuing to gut it out long after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. The Lions have since agreed to trade Stafford to Los Angeles, where he'll team up with coach Sean McVay to lead an offense that has Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers as its top returning playmakers. It isn't necessarily a better group of pass catchers than what Stafford is accustomed to working with, but the coaching and overall quality of the roster will be an upgrade compared to Detroit. Despite the long list of injuries, there hasn't been any report of Stafford needing offseason surgery.