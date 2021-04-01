Stafford underwent surgery on his right thumb in March, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford emerged from last season with an array of injuries, including a partially torn UCL in that thumb, a torn UCL in his left elbow, torn rib cartilage, a sprained ankle and a left knee issue. Following his trade from the Lions to the Rams, he appears to have addressed the first concern, which was described as "elective" and "minor." With his new squad, Stafford will have reliable pass catchers at his disposal, namely Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp (knee), fellow newcomer DeSean Jackson and tight end Tyler Higbee. Through 12 NFL campaigns, the 33-year-old signal-caller has surpassed 4,000 yards eight times but only thrown for 30-plus TD on two occasions.