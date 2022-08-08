Coach Sean McVay relayed that Stafford (elbow) not throwing during Monday's practice was planned, with the QB expected to resume throwing Tuesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

As long as Stafford faces any sort of throwing limitations, his progress will be worth monitoring, but Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic notes that the veteran QB isn't too concerned about an elbow issue that he describes as "something that is irritating, at the moment," but one that Stafford is working through in anticipation of being ready for Week 1 action.