Stafford (elbow) is throwing in individual drills Tuesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Stafford continues to manage elbow discomfort after an offseason injection, returning to practice Tuesday just as coach Sean McVay predicted a day earlier. The 34-year-old QB has been in and out of practice throughout training camp, with the Rams remaining optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1 against Buffalo. There is some chance it's a problem for Stafford all year, potentially impacting his practice availability even if he's able to play in games.
More News
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Rests arm Monday•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Dealing with nontraditional injury•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Bothered by elbow tendinitis•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Not throwing in team drills•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Sits out team drills•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Moves past elbow issue•