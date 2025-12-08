Stafford completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 rout of the Cardinals.

Stafford wasted no time getting back to his MVP-bid form after uncharacteristically committing three turnovers in last week's surprising loss to Carolina. The 37-year-old extended his streak of throwing multiple touchdown passes to seven games while making an example of Arizona's secondary. With 35 touchdowns thrown through 13 weeks, Stafford has nearly built a double-digit margin between himself and Dak Prescott/Jared Goff (26) for the league lead in the category. The fantasy star is already producing at a such high level as the playoff schedule approaches, but Stafford may find added motivation playing against the club that drafted him back in 2009 when the Rams host the Lions next Sunday.