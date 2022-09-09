Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also rushed once for two yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Stafford's final numbers were serviceable except for the interceptions, but the actual on-field results were much more lackluster. Two of the veteran signal-caller's three interceptions came in Bills territory, and Stafford also was under constant duress, as evidenced by the whopping seven sacks he took. His connection with Cooper Kupp -- who he hit on 13 occasions for 128 yards and a touchdown -- was about the only aspect of his play that bore resemblance to his body of work from last year's title-winning campaign, and he'll therefore have plenty to work on going into a Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons a week from Sunday.