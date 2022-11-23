Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Stafford won't play Sunday at Kansas City due to a strained neck, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
McVay added that Stafford also is in the concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks, but that doesn't necessarily mean the quarterback has a concussion. According to Barshop, Stafford's early departure this past Sunday in New Orleans stemmed from him feeling numbness in his legs following a hit. Considering the NFL expanded the symptoms required for entry into the concussion protocol earlier this season, it likely explains Stafford's current situation. In any case, with John Wolford dealing with a neck injury of his own, No. 3 quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to take most of the first-team reps during Week 12 prep and potentially step in as the Rams' starting quarterback Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.