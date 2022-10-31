Stafford completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for a loss of one yard and another touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Stafford scored his first rushing touchdown since 2016, saving what would have been a down fantasy day in terms of passing stats. The bad news for the veteran signal-caller is that Cooper Kupp (ankle) left the game late, so Stafford could be without his top wideout -- and seemingly only reliable receiver -- next Sunday against the Buccaneers. With or without Kupp, it will be a tough matchup for Stafford against a defense that ranks sixth in yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks (194.0 per game).