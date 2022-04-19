Stafford said Tuesday that he's feeling great, less than six weeks after he had an anti-inflammatory shot in his arm, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford initially used a brace after the shot but doesn't need one as the Rams begin their offseason program Tuesday. He's surrounded by many of the same players from last year, minus LT Andrew Whitworth (retired) and WRs Robert Woods (Titans) and Odell Beckham (FA). The Rams signed Allen Robinson to replace Woods/Beckham, and they seemingly have a competent replacement for Whitworth in 2018 third-round pick Joe Notebook, who signed a three-year extension in March. It's a good setup for Stafford on the heels of his career year in 2021.