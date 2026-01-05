Stafford completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 259 yards and four touchdowns while taking one carry for three yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over Arizona.

Stafford bounced back nicely from a three-interception dud in Week 17, but it wasn't all smooth sailing following a sluggish first half against the fledgling Cardinals. The MVP candidate looked the part coming out of halftime when he conducted scoring drives on three consecutive possessions to put the game out of reach. The 37-year-old will finish the 2025 regular season leading the league in both passing yards (4,743) and touchdown passes (48) while earning the Rams the NFC's No. 5 seed heading into the playoffs. Stafford's incredible regular-season accomplishments should make him one of the top DFS options available in the wild-card round when the Rams visit the 8-9 Panthers.