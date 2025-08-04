Stafford (back) won't participate in the Rams' jog-through Monday, but will do a workout of his own off to the side, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford has been working his way through a sore back during training camp, and he's unlikely to be active for Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys. As for Stafford's planned workout Monday, "It's static throwing. It's some of the unloaded running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking. Cardio and core," said head coach Sean McVay. The Rams have said all along that the plan is for the quarterback to be ready for the team's regular season opener against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 7.