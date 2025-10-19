Stafford completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 182 yards and five touchdowns while gaining one yard on two carries in Sunday's 35-7 London win against Jacksonville.

Puka Nacua's (ankle) absence likely created concerns for Stafford's managers heading into Sunday's overseas tilt against an up-and-coming Jacksonville defense. The veteran signal-caller proved that no Puka was no problem, hooking up with his other superstar wideout Davante Adams in the end zone thrice en route to a record-setting day. Stafford's five touchdown passes set a new single-game record for the NFL's International Series, which officially started back in 2007. The 37-year-old will enter the Rams' bye week completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,866 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions in seven starts for Los Angeles.