Stafford (thumb) will practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Coach Sean McVay doesn't expect Stafford to have any limitations in terms of taking snaps from under center vs. the shotgun. It remains to be seen if the Rams list their starting QB as a full or limited participant, but either way he's on the right track to return after a bye week and face the Seahawks this Sunday.
