Stafford (elbow) didn't work in team drills Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Sean McVay noted that the approach was taken because the QB is "still feeling a little bit of pain." Despite that comment, McVay indicated that he's not too concerned, suggesting that Stafford could push through the pain, but "that's not the goal with somebody like him." With that in mind, consider Stafford day-to-day until he's next able to participate fully in team drills.
