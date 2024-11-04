Stafford completed 25 of 44 pass attempts for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win versus Seattle.

Stafford's second passing touchdown sent the Rams home with a victory over a division rival after connecting with Demarcus Robinson in overtime. The veteran quarterback couldn't replicate last week's four-touchdown performance, but he still finished with his second-highest yardage total of the season. Stafford is slowly climbing his numbers back up to previous norms heading into next Monday's tilt against the Dolphins.