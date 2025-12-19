Stafford completed 29 of 49 passes for 457 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for six yards.

Stafford's outstanding numbers, which included a season-high passing yardage total, ultimately went for naught from a real-world football perspective, but the veteran signal-caller certainly delivered handsomely for fantasy managers rolling with him in their playoff games. With Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) sidelined, Stafford unsurprisingly focused even more attention than usual on Puka Nacua, who he'd end up connecting with on 12 occasions for 225 yards and two touchdowns from one yard (fourth quarter) and 41 yards (overtime) out. Stafford had also hit rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson from three yards out with under four minutes remaining in the first half for his third three touchdown-pass tally over the last five games, and he'll next take aim at the Falcons in a Week 17 road matchup on Monday night, Dec. 29.