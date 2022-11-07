Stafford completed 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

It was a rough day for both offenses, but Stafford wound up with one of his worst performances of the year, setting a new season low in passing yards and completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes for the first time as a Ram. His offensive line once again struggled against any kind of pass rush, and the veteran QB was sacked four times -- the fourth time in the last six games he's been brought down that often. Stafford will hope to get enough time in the pocket to rebound in Week 10 against the Cardinals.