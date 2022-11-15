Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Eric Williams of FoxSports.com reports.

McVay wouldn't confirm that Stafford has been diagnosed with a concussion in the aftermath of the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Buccaneers, but the fact that the quarterback has now been stuck in the protocol for seven days suggests he's dealing with a head injury. The coach indicated that the Rams should have a better idea regarding Stafford's potential availability for Sunday's game in New Orleans later Tuesday or Wednesday, but John Wolford -- who started in place of Stafford in the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals -- may continue to see first-team reps at quarterback to begin prep for the Week 11 matchup. Even if Stafford clears the protocol in advance of the game against the Saints, he'll be working behind a depleted offensive line and won't have top target Cooper Kupp (ankle) available, after McVay said the standout receiver would require a "tightrope procedure" Wednesday that will keep him sidelined for at least the next four games.