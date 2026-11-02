Stafford completed 17 of 25 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' 24-9 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Stafford didn't have to take on too much with his team's defense largely keeping a still-reeling Chargers offense at bay. The veteran signal-caller finished with his second-lowest passing yardage total of the season, while his pass-attempt tally tied the season-low figure he'd generated back in Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia against the Rams. However, Stafford extended his streak of games with at least one TD pass to four when he connected with Puka Nacua from 18 yards out with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter. Stafford will look to continue successfully weathering the absence of Davante Adams (IR, hamstring) during a Week 9 road matchup against the Commanders next Sunday.