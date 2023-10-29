Stafford injured his right thumb during Sunday's contest at Dallas, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

In the span of a few plays late in the second quarter, Stafford had his right wrist hit by Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons before his right thumb slammed into the helmet of defensive tackle Mazi Smith on a two-point conversion pass that fell incomplete. After halftime, backup quarterback Brett Rypien took over the Rams offense while Stafford himself was seen on the sideline wearing a helmet. Stafford was 13-for-22 passing for 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception and had a nine-yard carry before his departure.