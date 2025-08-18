Stafford (back) is participating in 11-on-11 drills at Monday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford is not only participating in individual drills in his first practice session since June minicamp, but the veteran signal-caller is already taking part in team drills, a notable development with Jimmy Garoppolo having dominated first-team reps throughout training camp. Rams coach Sean McVay will provide an update on Stafford after Monday's practice, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, but this is the most encouraging development thus far the 37-year-old's disc injury in his back won't prevent him from being available Week 1. Nonetheless, Stafford will likely be held out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns.