Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford will take time this offseason to decide whether to return for the 2026 campaign, but that the team is "hopeful" the veteran quarterback will decide to play an 18th season in the NFL, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay and general manager Les Snead both signed contract extensions with Los Angeles on Monday, providing continuity for Stafford if he decides to return for the final year of his current deal with the team and play out the 2026 campaign. Top wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both also remain under contract for one more year. The 38-year-old signal-caller put together an MVP-caliber showing in 2025 despite nursing an aggravated disk in his back to enter the year, completing 388 of 597 pass attempts for 4,707 yards and a career-high 46 touchdowns, to go with just eight interceptions, while playing all 17 regular-season games. Per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, McVay confirmed Stafford will not need any offseason procedures to address that back issue. Given the success the Rams found in 2025, culminating in a narrow 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, it seems likely that Stafford will opt to run it back for at least one more season.