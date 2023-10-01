Stafford sustained a hip injury during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win at Indianapolis, but he expects to "be out there" next Sunday against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford experienced a bit more volume than expected after the Rams gave up a 23-point, third-quarter lead, completing 27 of 40 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In the end, he was able to salvage the performance for fantasy purposes with a 22-yard scoring strike to Puka Nacua to seal the victory on the only possession of overtime. Stafford appeared to be favoring his hip at times during Sunday's game, and his confirmation of the injury afterward means his status will be one to monitor during the course of Week 5 prep, despite his assertion that he'll be available.