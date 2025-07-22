Rams' Matthew Stafford: Tending to sore back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Stafford is dealing with back soreness and will begin training camp working with Rams trainers on the side, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, McVay added that Stafford's sore back "kind of crept up" on the quarterback this summer, but he's expected to miss only a handful of practices. Once he's back to full health, Stafford will be operating with a revised receiving corps featuring newcomer Davante Adams in place of the departed Cooper Kupp to go along with standout holdover Puka Nacua.
