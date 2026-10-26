Stafford completed 23 of 29 passes for 195 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for minus-3 yards in the Rams' 35-21 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Stafford was operating with a less-than-100-percent Puka Nacua (calf) and without Davante Adams (IR, hamstring), so his reduced passing yardage total wasn't entirely surprising. The reigning MVP still found a way to deliver a highly useful fantasy performance via a trio of first-half scoring strikes to Davis Allen (three, five yards) and Nacua (11 yards). Stafford also extended a streak of games with better than a 74.0 percent completion rate to three, and his 79.3 percent tally Sunday was a season-high figure. Stafford next takes aim at the Chargers defense in a Week 8 home matchup next Sunday.