Stafford completed 18 of 26 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and rushed twice for minus-2 yards in the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Stafford didn't let the fact he was without top wideouts Puka Nacua (IR, knee/toe) and Davante Adams (IR, hamstring) deter him from a very fantasy-friendly performance, as the reigning NFL MVP tossed at least three TD passes for the fourth time this season. Stafford connected with the unlikely trio of Tyler Higbee (five yards), Xavier Smith (22 yards) and Davis Allen (19 yards) for his scoring strikes, and the quarterback's 9.6 yards per attempt was his second-highest figure of the season. Stafford, who'll have a chance to further build chemistry with his current wideouts during the Week 11 bye, could have Adams back for a Week 12 Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Packers on Nov. 25, as reports earlier Sunday indicated the talented wideout is targeting that game for his return.