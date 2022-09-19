Stafford completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 272 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-27 win over Atlanta.

Stafford led the Rams on touchdown drives for three of the team's first four possessions. He capped two of those three drives with touchdown passes of one and three yards. Despite the positive portions of his performance, Stafford also turned the ball over twice and was far less efficient from a scoring perspective in the second half. While the Rams walked away with a win Sunday, Stafford has thrown three touchdowns as compared to five interceptions across his first two games of the campaign.