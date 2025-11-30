Stafford completed 18 of 28 passes for two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers. He also lost a fumble.

The veteran quarterbacks hit Davante Adams for two more red-zone TDs in the first half, but the Rams' passing game sputtered after halftime as the game slipped away. The picks were his first since Week 3, and it was the first time all season that Stafford had given the ball away more than once, but he did extend his streak of games with multiple touchdown passes to six, a stretch in which he's delivered a 20:2 TD:INT. Stafford will look to bounce back in a Week 14 divisional clash with the Cardinals.