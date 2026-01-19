Stafford completed 20 of 42 pass attempts for 258 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions while losing one yard on a kneel down in Sunday's 20-17 overtime playoff win against Chicago.

Stafford overcame blistery conditions at Soldier Field and threw for over 250 yards for the seventh straight game while navigating his club to an overtime win over the Bears. The 37-year-old coughed up the ball in the snow twice, but neither fumble resulted in a turnover for Los Angeles. Stafford was held without a touchdown for the first time in 19 starts this season, but the MVP candidate played like one in clutch moments while letting the ground game and defense cook Sunday. The Rams will shift their focus to the Seahawks for the NFC Championship Game next Sunday, with the two clubs splitting their regular season series in 2025. Stafford threw for 587 yards and five touchdowns in those two games, which softens the prospects of having to face Seattle's dominant defense on the road.