Stafford completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 269 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Stafford's red-hot play came to a screeching halt with a trio of interceptions thrown (one pick-six) in a surprising loss to the now 7-9 Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 17. The 37-year-old was bailed out from committing a fourth turnover in the fourth quarter when an offsides penalty committed by an uninvolved defender erased a strip fumble recovery for Atlanta. Stafford showed his resiliency by overcoming his personal follies and nearly mounting a comeback from a 21-0 deficit at halftime. The MVP candidate certainly hurt his bid by having his worst game of the season in front of a national audience, but he will get an opportunity to redeem himself against the Cardinals on Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay stated after the loss that he plans on playing Stafford and the rest of his healthy starters in Week 18, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official site.