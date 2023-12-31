Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a five-yard touchdown late in the first half, atoning for an interception on the previous drive. He was picked off again in the third quarter, but the Rams did just enough to hang on for a win that could wind up clinching a playoff berth with some help over the rest of Week 17. Stafford posted his fifth 300-yard passing performance of the season and second in a row, but his streak of games with multiple touchdown passes was snapped at five, as Kyren Williams scored three times on the ground. The Rams travel to San Francisco in Week 18, but that matchup is less daunting than usual, as the 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.