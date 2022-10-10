Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 308 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran quarterback was under constant pressure all day, but when Stafford had a bit of time he was able to move the ball. Unfortunately, when he didn't he got sacked five times and fumbled on two of them, with DeMarcus Lawrence returning one of those fumbles for a 19-yard TD. It was Stafford's first 300-yard performance of the year, but his 5:7 TD:INT through five games is a major regression from his 2021 numbers. He'll look to cut down on the turnovers in Week 6 against the Panthers.