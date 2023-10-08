Stafford completed 21 of 37 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Stafford's favorite target since his arrival in Los Angeles returned for the first time this season, and Cooper Kupp was greeted with a team-high 12 targets that he converted into 118 yards. Stafford didn't forget about the talented youth movement that picked up the slack in Kupp's absence, as Puka Nacua (7-71-1 on 11 targets) continued his blistering tear while Tutu Atwell tacked on a touchdown of his own. Stafford didn't show any effects from the hip injury he suffered during last week's victory against the Colts, and he also managed to avoid a turnover for the second time this season. The Rams get a choice matchup in Week 6 against the Cardinals, who were just scorched by Joe Burrow for 317 yards and three touchdowns.