Stafford completed 22 of 37 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Browns.

The veteran quarterback lit up a Cleveland secondary that was missing top corner Denzel Ward (shoulder), with a 70-yard TD to Puka Nacua in the first quarter setting the tone for the afternoon. Stafford had thrown more than one touchdown in a game only once this season prior to last week, but over the last two games he's erupted for seven TDs against just one INT. His surge could come to an abrupt halt in Week 14 on the road against the Ravens, however.