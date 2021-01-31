Stafford was traded to the Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In a blockbuster trade, the Rams sent the 2016 first overall pick to Detroit in exchange for the 2009 first overall pick. Turning 33 years old in February, Stafford is coming off a quality 2020 campaign, as he completed 64 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards (7.7 YPA), 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Stafford should start immediately in Los Angeles. The situation out West will be far better than it was in the Motor City. He'll be equipped with star receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, young running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson and a sturdy offensive line.