Stafford completed 30 of 55 passes for 390 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed twice for 13 yards.

Stafford guided the Rams to a 16-0 halftime lead courtesy of a five-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee followed by three Harrison Mevis field goals. LA's lead was erased in the third quarter, and after retaking the lead in the fourth, Stafford threw a disastrous pick-six that Talanoa Hufanga took 66 yards to the house to give the Broncos their first lead with 4:49 remaining. That pick-six was the 33rd Stafford has thrown in his regular-season career, surpassing Brett Favre for sole possession of first place in that dubious stat. Stafford was unfazed by that mistake and responded with a four-play, 77-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 48-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield, but Hufanga got the last laugh by picking off Stafford in the end zone on the game's final play to seal Denver's 30-26 victory. Stafford has posted gaudy numbers over the last two games despite playing without top wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip), whom the Rams are hoping to get back in Week 4 at Philadelphia.