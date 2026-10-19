Stafford was 25-for-33 passing for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 18-16 defeat against the Cardinals.

Stafford's streak of outings with at least 300 yards passing came to a close at four games, but he offset it with his fourth performance with multiple TD passes through the first six weeks of the season. With the Rams sitting at 2-4 and seeking to right the ship, he does have a get-right game on paper next Sunday in Las Vegas, and all of the key skill-position players at his disposal are healthy, including WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and RB Kyren Williams. As a result, an outburst from Stafford for fantasy purposes is always possible.