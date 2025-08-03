Stafford (back) is unlikely to participate in joint practices with the Cowboys next week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams have taken a cautious approach with Stafford and reiterated that they have a plan in mind that will have their quarterback on the field for Week 1 against the Texans. That said, he doesn't appear likely to see the field much, if at all, in the early portions of August. Jimmy Garoppolo will see the majority of first-team reps in the meantime.