Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that it's "safe to say" Stafford (concussion/neck) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McVay relayed that tidbit after telling Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com that Stafford still is in the concussion protocol and will be held out of practice Wednesday. Stafford hasn't made any noticeable progress through the protocol, and assuming he's eventually ruled out for Sunday's game, McVay will have to choose between John Wolford and Bryce Perkins as the Rams' starting quarterback this weekend.