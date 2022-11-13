Stafford (concussion), officially listed as questionable, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford hasn't been officially ruled out, but he'll need to clear concussion protocol by Sunday morning in order to suit up, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. He's reportedly shown progress throughout the week, so the Rams are trying to give him as much time as possible prior to declaring him out. If Stafford is unable to clear protocol, John Wolford would serve as the Rams' starting quarterback.