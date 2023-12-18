Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Commanders.

Stafford continued his second-half resurgence, recording multiple touchdowns and topping 250 passing yards for the third consecutive game. He connected with Cooper Kupp for a 62-yard score just after halftime -- his longest completion of the day -- and he followed that up with a 23-yard touchdown toss to Demarcus Robinson early in the fourth quarter to clinch victory for the Rams. Stafford has also avoided mistakes in the midst of his hot streak, as he has not turned the ball over in three consecutive contests heading into a key Week 16 matchup against the Saints.