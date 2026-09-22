Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and rushed four times for minus-1 yard in the Rams' 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Stafford shrugged off the absence of No. 1 receiver Puka Nacua (hip), delivering a stellar and nearly mistake-free performance while focusing heavily on Davante Adams, who was on the receiving end of half of the veteran signal-caller's touchdown passes. Stafford averaged 10.5 yards per attempt overall, and his scoring strikes came from 31 and 11 yards out to Adams, as well as 10 and five yards to Kyren Williams and Terrance Ferguson, respectively. Stafford has a thorny Week 3 assignment on tap irrespective of Nacua's availability, however, considering the Rams will pay a visit to the Broncos on Sunday night.