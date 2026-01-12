Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford is managing a sprain on the index finger of his throwing hand, but there are no concerns about his status for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bears, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford didn't end up missing any snaps after injuring his right index finger during Saturday's 34-31 wild-card win over the Panthers, in which he completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. McVay has already confirmed that the 2025 first-team All-Pro quarterback will be good to go for a road matchup against Chicago, but Stafford's practice reps could be capped this week.