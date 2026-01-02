Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he will play his starters, including Stafford, during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Los Angeles' postseason position may already be locked into place by the time Sunday's matchup against Arizona kicks off, as the team will be guaranteed the No. 6 seed on the NFC side of the playoffs if the 49ers emerge victorious over the Seahawks on Saturday night. Should Seattle win that contest, however, the Rams would have a chance to earn the No. 5 seed by defeating the Cardinals. That said, and though McVay has confirmed that the Rams' starters will play in either scenario, it's entirely plausible that Stafford and other key veterans won't be tasked with playing a full assortment of snaps Week 18, especially if the outcome of Sunday's game doesn't have any impact on playoff seeding.