Stafford was named the 2025 Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

As expected, Stafford's primary competition for the award was Drake Maye, with only one first-place vote separating the players. It was Stafford's first MVP award, which was well earned after he recorded a career-best 46 touchdowns while turning the ball over only 11 times across 17 regular-season games. While his future was uncertain after being eliminated in the NFC Championship Game by Seattle, Stafford indicated that he will return for the 2026 season during his acceptance speech, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.