Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that Stafford won't play in Sunday's game against Seattle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jimmy Garoppolo will make the start, with Stafford and other key players resting in preparation for a wild-card-round matchup with the Packers, Buccaneers or Falcons.
